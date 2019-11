WOOD/WOTV contest winner list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD/WOTV)- Check out our list of completed station contests and the lucky winners.

If you have won a station contest and need to redeem your prize contact us at (616) 456-8888.

Name: Contest: Date: Heather Bissonette American Girl Live Jan 1 Don Gross Pro Football Challenge Jan 4 Whitney Devos Family Movie Night at Celebration Cinema Jan 10 Paul Kellermann Lift Tickets to Shanty Creek Jan 10 Kelly DeYoung Lift Tickets to Shanty Creek Jan 15 Mary Hutcherson Auto Show Gala Jan 24 Dan Partee Auto Show Tickets Jan 24 Jennifer Bileth Gourmet Valentine Basket Feb 12 Julene Sims Amway Bed, Beef, Bottle and Roses Feb 12 Christopher Bohn Tickets to the GR Boat Show Feb 13 Jennifer Vannuil Lift Tickets to Shanty Creek Feb 18 Shirley Gagnon Allen Disney on Ice: Frozen Feb 21 Lisa Mulder Disney on Ice: Frozen Feb 22 Elisabth Burton-Haas Oscars Watch & Win 2019 Feb 27 Catherine Bruckman Currents by Mayaumana Mar 11 Rhonda Brinks Cinderella Mar 14 Kellin O’Rourke Monster Jam Mar 14 Erin Kuiphof Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles Mar 27 Carla Rine Rock of Ages Apr 11

Robin Sova Auto Racing Challenge Week 9 Apr 18 Heather Alferink Derek Hough Live Apr 18 Jane Saindon Cher Apr 22 Margie Gabrowski WOTV Idol Flyaway Apr 29 Cheryl Ann Clements Amway River Bank Run Swag May 6 Stephanie Walker Mother’s Day Moment May 8 Tina Mulder Cirque Crystal May 14 Mandi Mahoney Kelly Clarkson May 17 Donna VanderHooning Pizza for a Year May 24 Sarah Heaton Meijer LPGA Classic Jun 7 Mary Ignasiak Mother’s Day Moment Jun 10 Samuel Tesseine Auto Racing Challenge Week 15 Jun 18 Deborah Townsend Diana Ross Tickets Jun 25 Rueann Huerta Park Party Prize Package Jul 9 Polly Hall Family Trip To Silver Lake Jul 30 Virginia Brown Auto Racing Challenge Week 19 Aug 6 Roger Gooding Auto Racing Challenge Week 21 Aug 8 Bonnie TerAvest 4 Passes to Cedar Point Aug 12 Linda Beasley Frirekeepers Gift Card Aug 14 Tony Grocki Auto Racing Challenge Week 17 Aug 15 Thomas Symington Auto Racing Challenge Week 24 Aug 20

Margaret Diekevers Auto Racing Challenge Week 25 Sep 18 Luann Holzwarth Eric Church Sep 30 Rosario-Montes Sutton Parade of Homes Oct 4 Juanita Tyler Parade of Homes Oct 7 Patricia Boyle Peppa Pig Live Oct 11 Amber Hoppe Augo Racing Challenge Week 29 Oct 14 Karen Lach Lion King Prize Pack Oct 14 Charisa Robinson Lion King Prize Pack Oct 17 Saumel Tesseine Auto Racing Challenge Week Nov 6 Judy Urasinski

Sue Deitz Wine, Beer, and Food Show

Turkey Dinner Contest Nov 7

Nov 18

