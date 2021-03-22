Win a Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast

by: WOTV 4 Women Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Easter is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to have your dinner catered! Bob Evans is giving away a Farmhouse Feast!

This extra special meal is packed cold and includes BOTH Slow-Roasted Turkey AND Hickory-Smoked Ham, Sweet Buttered Corn, Bread & Celery Dressing, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans with Ham, Macaroni & Cheese, Cranberry Relish, Rolls, Banana bread, Cherry Pie and Double-Crust Apple Pie.

The meal serves 8-10 people. Five winners will recieve a $150 gift card for their farmhouse feast.

>>CLICK HERE ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

