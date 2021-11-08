Home for the Holidays: Enter for a chance to win $15,000

(WOTV4Women) — It’s that time of year: the holidays are upon us, and we’re giving you a chance to win a $15,000 grand prize from the 2021 Home for the Holidays contest!

Entries for this year’s contest will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 through Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Several additional prizes are available, courtesy of WOTV 4 and our local sponsors, including four $50 Visa gift cards.

This contest is locally sponsored by Adventure Credit Union, Ebels General Store and the Gilmore Car Museum.

Check out wotv4women.com’s Home for the Holidays page for holiday recipes, gift ideas and money-saving tips.