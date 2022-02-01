Enter to win tickets to Waitress!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Enter now for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to this must see event! Contest runs from Feb. 1st to 10th. Enter daily to increase your chances of winning!

