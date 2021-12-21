Enter to win the Jurassic Quest Contest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dinosaurs are coming to Grand Rapids! Enter now for you chance to see them live.

It is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event. Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur event that has over 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic. Plus exhibits that allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur themed play land in addition to face painting, crafts and much more.

The event will be taking place from January 7th – 9th, 2022, at the DeVos Place. Click the link below to enter for your chance to win four (4) tickets to Jurassic Quest: