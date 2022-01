LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest addition to the Lowell Area Fire Department has already been a big hit. Chief, or Little Chief as some like to call him, is an 11-week-old Golden Retriever and he's already working hard on learning his duties.

"The original bringing home was a family dog. You know, we've had a golden retriever in the past," said Fire Chief Shannon Witherell.