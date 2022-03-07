Enter the Monster Jam Family 4-Pack Contest!

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV) — Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central rolls into Van Andel Arena on March 25 – 27, 2022.
Monster Jam is an action packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competition of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000 pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun.