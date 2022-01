GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Mickey & Friends! Playing at the Van Andel Arena Feb. 10 – 13. For ticket information visit DisneyOnIce.com!

From now until Jan. 30th you can enter to win a family 4-pack to Disney on Ice on Feb. 14th at 2PM EST. Make sure to enter daily to increase your chances of winning!