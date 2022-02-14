Enter the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Contest!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Kalamazoo’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Enter the Charlie and the Chocolate factory contest from February 14th to 23rd to win the true golden ticket, a family 4-pack of tickets to see the show on March 18th.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

