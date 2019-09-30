Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s your chance at the trip of a lifetime! Avalon Roofing and Exteriors and WOTV 4 are teaming up to send one lucky viewer and a guest to the 53rd annual CMA Awards this November in Nashville, Tennessee. Enter daily in the form below from now until 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2019. One winner will be selected by random draw for this awesome trip.
>>Click or tap here to enter the contest
The Prize Package includes:
- 2 tickets to The 53rd Annual CMA Awards ceremony and broadcast (11/13 in Nashville, TN) Bridgestone Arena 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.
- Domestic round-trip coach air travel for two (2) to Nashville from a major airport nearest the winner’s U.S. residence (winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary)
- Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (located at 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, Tennessee 37214)(www.gaylordopryland.com) (double occupancy) for 2 nights (check in Tuesday, 11/12 and check out Thursday, 11/14)
- Accommodations include:
- Breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning
- Round-trip awards show shuttle transportation
- Designated Gaylord staff to book and confirm hotel acommodations and make ground transportation arrangements
- Daily resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; fitness center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; daily newspaper, and more
- Complimentary services, including in-house concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland trip escort to CMA group events
- Accommodations include:
- 2 tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum
- 2 spots on the Red Carpet Fan Viewing Platform
- Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag
- Round-trip ground transportation between Nashville International Airport and the hotel with airport meet-and-greet by a Gaylord Representative
Prize Package Value: $3,017