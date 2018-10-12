Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Country Music's biggest night is happening live on November 14th in Nashville and you and a guest have the chance to win a great trip to watch the Country Music Awards live! On Staff USA and My ABC WOTV 4 have teamed up for a fun watch and win contest where you watch your favorite ABC shows and wait for a code word to scroll across your screen! When you see it, enter it in the form below for your chance to win!

Watch on select contest nights between 10/7-10/15 and wait for the code words to air. Then enter them below. One person will walk away with a CMA prize package which includes flight, hotel and tickets to the Country Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville!

Contest nights (8pm-11pm): Oct 7th, Oct 9th, Oct 14th & Oct 15th

What you win:

The winner will receive a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to attend the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. The prize package includes:

Two (2) tickets to CMA Awards Show, scheduled for November 14, 2018 at the Bridgestone Arena 501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

Round-trip airfare, coach/economy, for winner and guest, departing from and returning to the same airports on the same flights.

One (1) standard, double occupancy hotel room for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only) at Gaylord Opryland Resort, located at 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, Tennessee 37214 (check in 11/13/18 and check out 11/15/18).

Breakfast at Gaylord Opryland Resort on 11/14/2018 and 11/15/2018.

Round-trip ground/shuttle transportation to the CMA Awards Show.

Daily resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; Fitness Center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; and daily newspaper.

Complimentary services, including In-house Concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events.

Two (2) tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum

Two (2) commemorative CMA Awards Show gift bag, including a collectible autographed by a Country artist (to be solely determined by the producers of the CMA Awards Show).

Roundtrip ground transportation between the airport and hotel.

*If winner’s guest is a minor, winner must be the legal guardian or parent of minor guest.

