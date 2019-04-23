Contests WOTV

Mother's Day Moment contest: nominate your mom to win

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 08:50 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 08:50 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - This mother's day we're celebrating moms!  You can put your mom in the spotlight and make her feel like number 1.  Tell us why your mom is so special and she could win a $100 Design One gift card and be featured on WOTV 4 Women.

Nominate your mom in the form below between April 23, 2019 and April 30, 2019 at 11:59pm.

Entries will be judged on:

  • 50% Mom’s impact on child’s life,
  • 30% Uniqueness of story, and
  • 20% Originality.

Enter here: 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Featured Content

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win the trip of a lifetime to see American Idol live in L.A.

American Idol fans this contest is for you! We're giving you and a friend two tickets to see the semi-finals plus hotel and airfare. Enter to win!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Grand Rapids
Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019 Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Westside Easter Egg Hunt 2019

Grand Rapids
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Gazelle Girl race day

Photo Galleries WOTV