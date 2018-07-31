CMA Fest: the music event of the summer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: ABC/CMAPress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Country music stars and their biggest fans are gearing up for the 48th annual CMA Country Music Festival. Nashville is known as "Music City USA", and country music stars will be performing in outdoor venues across town for one of the most exciting music concerts of the year. The CMA Fest takes place on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The iconic music festival will feature 29 of country music's biggest names including Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban, just to name a few. The three-hour prime-time festival broadcasts for the 15th consecutive year with Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini returning as hosts.

Below are a few fun shots from Jordan Carson on CMA Awards red carpet!

Fans at home can tune into the shows on Wednesday, August 8th, from 8:00-11:00 PM on MY ABC WOTV4.

Join the conversation on Twitter! Tell us what you think of performances, costumes and the exciting night of concerts. Use @WOTV4Women, #CMAFest @Jason_Aldean, @LukeBryanOnline, @CarrieUnderwood, @KeithUrban, and hosts @ThomasRhett & @KelseaBallerini