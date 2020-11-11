CMA Awards 2020: Kelsea Ballerini to perform hit single ‘hole in the bottle’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The Country Music Association has revealed the final performer for tonight’s CMA Awards. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage to perform her hit single “hole in the bottle.” Additionally, hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will debut an emotional, world premiere performance of their “In the Ghetto” collaboration in tribute to Country legend and three-time CMA Awards host Mac Davis. The song, which the pair recorded last month, will be available at all DSPs at midnight ET, tonight, following their CMA Awards performance.

Hosted by McEntire and Rucker, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ airs live TONIGHT from Nashville’s Music City Center (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on My ABC WOTV4.

Earlier this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” winners were revealed in two categories. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” produced by busbee, won CMA Musical Event of the Year, while Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird,” directed by Trey Fanjoy, won CMA Music Video of the Year.



“The 54th Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and David Wild is the Head Writer.



The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”