Tips for having tough conversations with aging parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Aging is an inevitable part of life, but for many older adults, having conversations regarding the future of their well-being and caregiving can be difficult. While several seniors would prefer to “age in place” with their loved ones at home, the reality of needing additional support through senior living facilities and communities can be unsettling.

Theresa Wilson, senior living advisor at Clark, shares helpful tips for families having conversations with aging parents and loved ones. Wilson recommends having difficult conversations “sooner rather than later. It’s never too early to start conversations about what does this chapter of their lives look like.”

Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

