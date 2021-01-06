Tips for eating healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- So much has changed for all of us during the Covid-19 pandemic, but for older adults, eating healthy has become increasingly important.

During “Today’s Take”, James Bailey from Clark Retirement is joining Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss ways to eat well during the pandemic, how to retrieve fresh and healthy foods without going to the grocery store, challenges to healthy eating and solutions!

Here are a few key tips:

SEE MORE TIPS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)