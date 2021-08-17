Tips for discussing assisted living with aging adults: Navigating tough conversations and change

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Having a talk with family about moving a loved one into assisted living can be challenging. Change can be hard for anyone to hear, let alone accept. Luckily, there are practical ways to navigate tough conversations.

When addressing life changes, Clark senior living advisor Theresa Wilson recommends starting those conversations early. “Those are very tricky conversations. It’s not uncommon for people to wait until the last minute or a crisis starts to happen.”

During “Today’s Take” with Jennifer Feuerstein, Theresa joins to share tips and advice for navigating uncomfortable conversations.

Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)