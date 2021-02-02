The positive benefits and challenges of senior living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Much has changed for many residents of the West Michigan community over the past year, especially retired adults who have transitioned into senior living facilities. During Tuesday’s episode of “Today’s Take”, Brian Pangle, President & CEO of Clark Retirement, talks about the positive changes, challenges, and adjustments that staff and residents at Clark Retirement have had to make.

Brian also shares the changes he foresees in the future and tells families what to expect when looking to move a loved one into a retirement.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)