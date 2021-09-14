GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The phrase “be not alone” is one every caregiver should take to heart. Whether you’re a family member or friend caring for loved ones living with dementia, you should also seek support. You’d be amazed at the difference having a support system as a caregiver can make when catering to others needs. Chris Simons from Clark joins Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to discuss the importance of caregiver support.

How important is caregiver support?

“Very important because they want to do the best job they can with caregiving. And I think the phrase, ‘be not alone’, is really something every caregiver should think about. You should have someone supporting you,” Chris says.

What type of support do caregivers typically need?

Educational support. Learning about how to care for individuals with dementia is crucial.

Having a support group. Whether it’s family, friends, or other caregivers, having a community to lean on is highly beneficial

