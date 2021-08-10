Spiritual Care Programming at Clark helps residents stay connected and ‘get in touch with their souls’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that connection is so important. Amid times of uncertainty, Clark has and continues to help its residents build and maintain relationships through periods of isolation. During “Today’s Take” with Jennifer Feuerstein, Leandro Robles, a Chaplin at Clark, talks about spiritual care programming held at the senior living community.

What is spiritual care? Robles states, “It is us for us to assist (residents) to get in touch with their spirituality. To get in touch with their souls with whatever they might be feeling, with their religion if they have any. And facilitate those discussions and those conversations.”

Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)