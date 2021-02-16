Should I consider moving a loved one into assisted living during the pandemic?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has instilled great fear in many Americans, especially when it comes to maintaining the wellbeing of their loved ones. More specifically, for individuals taking care of aging adults, deciding which methods are best to support older adults during these challenging times has become difficult.
During “Today’s Take”, LouAnn Shawver from Clark Retirement will discuss ways the pandemic has affected families looking to move their loved ones into Senior living communities. LouAnn will also discuss the benefits and services that senior living facilities offer to families.
Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)