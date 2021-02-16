Should I consider moving a loved one into assisted living during the pandemic?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has instilled great fear in many Americans, especially when it comes to maintaining the wellbeing of their loved ones. More specifically, for individuals taking care of aging adults, deciding which methods are best to support older adults during these challenging times has become difficult.

During “Today’s Take”, LouAnn Shawver from Clark Retirement will discuss ways the pandemic has affected families looking to move their loved ones into Senior living communities. LouAnn will also discuss the benefits and services that senior living facilities offer to families.

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)