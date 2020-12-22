Make the holidays meaningful this year despite changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we prepare for Christmas and the New Year, it’s hard not to think about how this year’s celebrations will be different for many families. Navigating the holidays during an ongoing pandemic is challenging, but there are still many great ways to enjoy them.

Christina Turkewycz from Clark Retirement joins AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein to share fun ways to make the holidays special and festive this year.

Take a look by watching “Today’s Take” (AARP Real Possibilities), in the video player above!

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/