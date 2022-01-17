Live boldly with enhanced living at Clark at Keller Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Clark at Keller Lake prides itself in providing its senior living residents with a beautiful close-knit community to call home. Located within minutes of Downtown Grand Rapids, Clark at Keller Lake offers a variety of living options to accommodate every individual’s and families needs. LouAnn Shawver, Clark’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communication, details the enhanced living amenities that residents have access to.

Featured amenities:

  • Keller Lake Luxury Apartment Homes
  • Restaurant Style Dining
  • Health and Wellness Centers
  • Scenic views surrounded by nature

