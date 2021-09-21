‘It was just very appealing’: A Future Clark at Keller Lake Resident shares why she’s making the move

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For 42 years, Gerrieann Murray, an incoming Clark at Keller Lake resident, lived at home with her family. But, after her beloved husband passed away, Murray knew that maintaining a household alone would become overwhelming.

The big transition in her life inspired Murray to explore living options at Keller Lake which meets the needs at every stage of a resident’s life. Offering 52 new apartment homes opening in Fall 2021, Murray joins Jennifer Feuerstein in-studio to share why she looks forward to making the move.

“I like the location because it was very close to where I had lived. It would be close to my church and where I shopped into my own little corner in the world. And it was just very appealing. Plus, the fact that it was brand new. I got to select everything and that everyone would be moving all in together at the same time. That just sounded very attractive to me,” Murray said.

Contact Clark at Keller Lake

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE – Grand Rapids

616-278-6520

marketing@clarkretirement.com

ClarkRetirement.org/Clark-Retirement-Communities/Clark-Keller-Lake

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)