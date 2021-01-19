How to stay hydrated and healthy in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- So much has changed for all of us during the ongoing global pandemic, but staying healthy and hydrated has become increasingly important!
If you’re like most people, then you’re actively seeking ways to boost your immune system, to stay hydrated and to feel your best, especially during these colder months. During “Today’s Take”, James Bailey from Clark Retirement is sharing useful tips to help us upkeep our wellbeing.
Check out these tips for avoiding dehydration:
WATCH MORE TIPS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE
Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)