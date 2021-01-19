How to stay hydrated and healthy in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- So much has changed for all of us during the ongoing global pandemic, but staying healthy and hydrated has become increasingly important!

If you’re like most people, then you’re actively seeking ways to boost your immune system, to stay hydrated and to feel your best, especially during these colder months. During “Today’s Take”, James Bailey from Clark Retirement is sharing useful tips to help us upkeep our wellbeing.

Check out these tips for avoiding dehydration:

WATCH MORE TIPS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)