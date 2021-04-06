Finding joy in troubling times: Clark Retirement’s Life Enrichment program keeps resident’s happy and engaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Despite how COVID-19 continues to bring new challenges into our lives and community, the enrichment team at Clark Retirement has found creative ways to keep their residents engaged!
Between sewing, horse therapy, gardening and more, Clark Retirement offers a variety of activities for residents to enjoy that also meet’s their individual needs. Renee Parham, Clark Life Enrichment & Dementia Services manager, paints a vibrant picture of what the life enrichment experience looks like for the Clark Retirement community.
Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)