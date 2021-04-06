Encore Years

Finding joy in troubling times: Clark Retirement’s Life Enrichment program keeps resident’s happy and engaged

by: WOTV 4 Women Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Despite how COVID-19 continues to bring new challenges into our lives and community, the enrichment team at Clark Retirement has found creative ways to keep their residents engaged!

Between sewing, horse therapy, gardening and more, Clark Retirement offers a variety of activities for residents to enjoy that also meet’s their individual needs. Renee Parham, Clark Life Enrichment & Dementia Services manager, paints a vibrant picture of what the life enrichment experience looks like for the Clark Retirement community.

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

 Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

