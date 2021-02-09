Clark Retirement’s skilled nursing residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, many Michigan residents wonder when they’ll be able to receive the vaccine for themselves and their loved ones. Several essential workers and community members such as skilled nursing residents and staff at Clark Retirement were fortunate to be among the first to receive a new vaccine.

During Today’s Take with Jennifer Feuerstein, Brian Pangle, CEO of Clark Retirement discusses the vaccine rollout, the reaction of residents and staff, and describes his visions for the Clark Retirement community in the near future.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)