Clark Retirement provides relief for Seniors and their families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to improve, some of the nation’s most vulnerable population-aging adults-have put off the necessary care they need. Senior living communities such as Clark Retirement offers a plethora of opportunities to support seniors in need of assisted/independent living services.

Theresa Wilson, Senior Living Advisor for Clark Retirement, discusses the influx of older adults in need of assistance and how Clark’s staff can help!

Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

