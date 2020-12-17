Clark Retirement provides perfect retirement home options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Retirement is such an exciting time in our lives. We have worked so hard over the years, so why not treat ourselves to the perfect place to call home?

Transitioning into an adequate assisted or independent living facility during retirement is crucial. If you find yourself on the fence about joining a retirement home, then take a listen to LouAnn Shawver, Director of Sales at Clark Retirement.

LouAnn joins “Today’s Take” (AARP Real Possibilities) to discuss the changes to retirement living over the years, the phases of independent living at Clark, and Clark Retirement’s mission.

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Learn more about Clark Retirement:

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)