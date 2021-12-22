Clark Retirement offers enhanced living apartments with added convenience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re someone who has spent the majority of your life caring and tending to the needs of others, then take this as a sign to focus on yourself. Clark retirement is a senior community welcoming aging adults into their doors who are ready to begin a new chapter in their lives!

Clark prides itself on being a “premier life plan community in Grand Rapids, Michigan that offers a wide array of senior living options, support services and added comforts and amenities,” as stated on the senior community’s website.

Inside the Franklin community at Clark, residents can enjoy apartment living with added convenience.

LouAnn Shawver from Clark gives us a closer look at these amenities! Watch in the video player above!

Learn more about Clark Retirement and the services they offer:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)