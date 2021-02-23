Clark Retirement meets the needs and demands of older adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has sparked many changes in our community, especially for older adults residing in senior living communities such as Clark Retirement. Brian Pangle, President & CEO of Clark Retirement, joins Jennifer Feuerstein during “Today’s Take” to walk viewers through the challenges and positive changes that staff and residents at Clark Retirement have experienced. Brian also discusses the future of Clark Retirement and provides an update as to what families can expect when looking to transition their loved ones into senior homes.
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)