Clark Retirement launches ‘evolutionary’ Speakers Bureau for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan is full of experts, and Clark Retirement’s staff prides itself on putting the community first through outreach. The organization recently launched a speakers bureau to introduce seniors to pertinent information on various life topics.

During “Today’s Take” LouAnn Shawver joins Jennifer Feuerstein to provide more insight on Clark’s new innovative group.

“We just realized that we have a lot of great talent and expertise that we can impart on the community to help them in different journeys of their lives.” – LouAnn Shawver.

Clark Retirement contact information:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)