Clark Retirement has an innovative dementia training program for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For decades, Clark Retirement has spearheaded dementia care for aging adults in West Michigan. What separates Clark from other senior care facilities is that its staff treats residents experiencing dementia as individuals and considers each person’s specific needs.

Research shows 64% of residents in skilled nursing facilities have dementia, and Clark Retirement launched a Core Life Dementia Care Training Program to keep residents happy, engaged and enriched in everyday life!

Renee Parham, Clark Life enrichment & dementia manager, discusses the core dementia training program, shares the program origins and lists the benefits.

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

