Clark Retirement at Keller Lake opens this October

Clark Retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Retirement is a monumental time in any adult’s life. And, when it comes to transitioning into a retirement home, why not join a welcoming community offering services to meet every resident’s needs? 

Dr. Carol Uhlman, a future resident at Clark Retirement, discusses her decision to relocate to Clark at Keller Lake. 

“I always knew I couldn’t stay in my house for the rest of my life. You know you get older; you just can’t do as much. And things are getting harder. I knew that this type of living is what I might want.” 

Contact Clark at Keller Lake

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE – Grand Rapids

 616-278-6520

 marketing@clarkretirement.com

 ClarkRetirement.org/Clark-Retirement-Communities/Clark-Keller-Lake

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)

