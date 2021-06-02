Clark at Keller Lake opening new apartment homes this October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s a point in our lives when we’ll all be able to retire, so why not treat ourselves to a retirement home community that caters to our everyday needs?
Clark at Keller Lake is opening new apartment homes for seniors in October, and LouAnn Shawver has an update on the progress.
“The building is coming along beautifully. Every time I go in, I see something new, Shawver said.”
Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)