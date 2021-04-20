Clark at Keller Lake offers standout Assisted Living and Memory Care services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For over a century, Clark Retirement has been a leading senior community in West Michigan, offering a wide range of services and programs to aging adults. Two of Clark’s standout services include assisted living and memory care.
Over the past year, both senior care options have seen improved changes over in Clark at Keller Lake, and LouAnn Shawver, vice president of sales, discusses these new developments.
LouAnn states that Clark at Keller Lake is different than other senior living communities because Clark offers an increased quality of care, beautiful and efficient renovations, and meets the needs of current and future residents!
Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)