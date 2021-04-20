Clark at Keller Lake offers standout Assisted Living and Memory Care services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For over a century, Clark Retirement has been a leading senior community in West Michigan, offering a wide range of services and programs to aging adults. Two of Clark’s standout services include assisted living and memory care.

Over the past year, both senior care options have seen improved changes over in Clark at Keller Lake, and LouAnn Shawver, vice president of sales, discusses these new developments.

LouAnn states that Clark at Keller Lake is different than other senior living communities because Clark offers an increased quality of care, beautiful and efficient renovations, and meets the needs of current and future residents!

Learn more about Clark Retirement and its services:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)