Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with these virtual events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As we continue to comply to Michigan’s Stay at Home order, it’s important that we still find ways to celebrate Earth Day. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the holiday and there are several ways that you can participate with your family while staying indoors.

Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association are inviting you to join the Grass River Natural Area in a virtual Earth Day celebration!

On Wednesday, April 22, view the short film Feel of Vision on the REI YouTube channel found HERE at any time before 7:00 pm. The film powerfully illustrates the healing power of nature as it follows the adventures of the upbeat and inspiring Lonnie Bedwell, a white-water kayaker who is completely blind.

Then, at 7:00 pm on Earth Day, join the Grass River Natural Area in a Zoom discussion of the film which will also include members of the creative team from the Feel of Vision film.

If you are interested in joining this virtual celebration, please register for the discussion at grassriver.org/earthdayreg.html

For additional ways to enjoy Earth Day check out Maranda’s 6 Tips for Celebrating Earth Day at Home