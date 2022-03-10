Celebrate Spring Break with a warm escape at Great Wolf Lodge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Spring will be here before we know it, but we don’t have to wait for the weather to break to enjoy a warm escape for spring break! Sure, you can travel to Great Wolf Lodge is inviting families to attend its annual Spring Breakout celebration from March 4-May 1, 2022.

According to Great Lodge’s team, families can lounge and splash around in an 84-degree water park and participate in activities such as “Yoga Tails, springtime crafts and stories, flowery new games, and the family favorite ‘spring-inspired’ dance party” this season.

After a long, grey winter, we know families this time of year are looking for an excuse to get out of their routine and escape the chilly weather. Our resorts, and our comfy 84-degree indoor water park, provide the perfect atmosphere for families to relax, reconnect and enjoy family togetherness, and during our Spring Breakout celebration, we ratchet up the family fun with new and exciting seasonal activities. Brooke Patterson, SVP of Brand Experiences at Great Wolf Resorts

Special Spring Breakout activities for guests to enjoy include:

Photo Ops with Great Wolf Lodge’s popular characters

Spring-Themed arts & crafts

Interactive games

Yoga incorporating fun exercises.

In addition to the Spring Breakout celebration, Great Wolf Lodge is partnering with Autism Speaks to raise awareness, support, and increase societal acceptance of individuals with autism. Beginning March 15, guests can show their support for Autism Speaks by purchasing a pair of blue wolf ears available with a $5 donation.

For more information on this year’s Spring Breakout celebration and Autism Speaks partnership at Great Wolf Lodge, visit the resort’s website.

(Information provided by Great Wolf Resorts, Inc./ Alison Hoesli)