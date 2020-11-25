Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Holland with deals, giveaways and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Our friends from the West Michigan Tourist Association invites you to celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Holland with great deals, fun giveaways and more! Small Business Saturday is a promotional effort first launched by American Express during 2010 as a response to Black Friday in order to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

This Saturday, November 28, close to 45 shops and restaurants in Downtown Holland will be participating in Small Business Saturday by offering exciting promotions to customers all day long.

“With so many small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing Small Business Saturday is more significant this year than it’s ever been before, said Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare, “It’s important to raise awareness of the role that small businesses play in our local community and the need to support them this holiday season so they can keep their doors open well into the future. But it’s also an occasion for our shops and restaurants to thank the entire community for their support by making Small Business Saturday a fun-filled day to shop in Downtown Holland.”

In addition, shoppers have a chance to win a $100 gift card to their favorite Downtown Holland shop or restaurant by participating in our annual Small Business Saturday selfie contest. To enter the contest, customers just need to snap a selfie in Downtown Holland on Saturday, November 28 and either share it to the Downtown Holland Facebook page or tag #downtownholland on Instagram. A winner will be selected at random the following Monday.

A full list of the promotions that are being offered can be found on the official Small Business Saturday Downtown Holland Facebook event page. To make Small Business Saturday a safe shopping experience for customers, Downtown retailers will be adhering to capacity restrictions as required by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and requiring that all customers wear masks. Customers that are not comfortable shopping or dining in person are encouraged to still support Downtown Holland businesses by visiting shops online at www.shopdowntownhollandlcom or visiting www.dinedowntownholland.com for restaurant carryout options.

Small Business Saturday Participating Businesses:

About Downtown Holland:

Located in the heart of the City of Holland just minutes from the shores of Lake Michigan and adjacent to the beautiful Hope College campus, Downtown Holland is a premier shopping, dining and events destination like none other. Downtown Holland features over 100 locally owned boutiques, shops and galleries, along with breweries, cafes and restaurants. Downtown Holland is also home to unique cultural attractions and an award-winning farmers market. For more information and the latest Downtown Holland news and updates, visit us online at www.downtownholland.com, follow Downtown Holland on Facebook and Instagram or call 616.796.1210.

Upcoming Downtown Holland Holiday Events:

Shopping Jam

Saturday, December 12 – Saturday, December 19

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, what are you waiting for? Lucky for you, Downtown Holland has you covered for all your last-minute gift giving needs! Shop and dine in Downtown Holland all week long during the Shopping Jam and enjoy discounts, promotions and giveaways at participating businesses! The Shopping Jam is proudly sponsored by Higher Health Chiropractic.

12 Days of Christmas

Sunday, December 13 – Thursday, December 24

During this all-new holiday promotion, participating businesses will be giving away hundreds of dollars’ worth of prizes in the 12 days leading up to Christmas! Just make a purchase at any participating business from December 13 – December 24 and you can be entered to win their daily giveaway of a $25 gift card or a gift valued at $25. It’s our way of thanking the community for their support this year!