Celebrate ‘National Nurses Week’ by submitting your photos!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- They’re on the front lines, risking their lives to improve the well being of thousands of patients being treated for COVID-19. It’s true that, “not all superheroes wear capes” and that’s because these individuals wear gloves, face masks, and stethoscopes.

They are nurses and they are making a big difference in our community.

Today marks the start of National Nurses Week. Between May 6th-12th Nurses across the United States are being recognized for the sacrifices they continue to make during this challenging time.

Our team at WOTV wants to extend a HUGE thank you to all nurses and health care workers who work diligently and tirelessly to save lives every day.

As a way to show our appreciation, we want to highlight nurses across West Michigan by creating a photo gallery.

Submit a photo of yourself or a loved one working on the front lines to info@wotv4women.com to be featured!