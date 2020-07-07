Celebrate ‘National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day’ with these walking trails across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- July 7, 2020, is National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day! Now more than ever, spending quality time with family and getting some fresh air has become increasingly important. No matter your age, take some time out of your day to reach out to a loved one, create new memories, and enjoy the beautiful outdoors!

Check out this list of walking paths and hiking trails that you can explore across West Michigan.

Happy walking and bonding! Send pictures of your Father-Daughter adventures to info@wotv4women.com.