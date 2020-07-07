Celebrate ‘National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day’ with these walking trails across West Michigan

WOTV4Women

by: Morgan Poole

Posted: / Updated:

gettyimages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- July 7, 2020, is National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day! Now more than ever, spending quality time with family and getting some fresh air has become increasingly important. No matter your age, take some time out of your day to reach out to a loved one, create new memories, and enjoy the beautiful outdoors! 

Check out this list of walking paths and hiking trails that you can explore across West Michigan

Happy walking and bonding! Send pictures of your Father-Daughter adventures to info@wotv4women.com.

gettyimages

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 