Celebrate Martin Luther King Day with these events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Although this monumental holiday will be celebrated differently this year, many organizations, Universities, and businesses are still hosting virtual and few in-person events to commemorate the life, legacy and impact that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has had on our communities and the world.

Here’s a list of MLK Day events to enjoy:

Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is celebrating MLK Day by featuring artwork from an African American artist and a historic film. Learn more about this event with

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Monday, Jan. 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Although this monumental holiday will be celebrated differently this year, many organizations, Universities, and businesses are still hosting virtual and few in-person events to commemorate the life, legacy and impact that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has had on our communities and the world.

Here’s a list of MLK Day events to enjoy:

Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is celebrating MLK Day by featuring artwork from an African American artist and a historic film. Learn more about this event with Maranda.

Holland Museum of Art, “How Would You Change the World?” MLK Day Exhibit

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., learn about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr by exploring virtual resources, in-person activities, and MLK activity kits at the Holland Museum of Art. View more information on the Museum’s website

“Now is the time”, MLK Celebration Week at Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College invites the West Michigan community to participate in, “Now is the time”, a 5-day event remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy community stories, virtual food drives, and trivia game nights from Jan 18-22. View the full schedule of events on Lake Michigan College’s website.

Yamiche Alcindor: “The Legacy of MLK: Purpose, Truth and Justice”

Davenport University, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College are teaming up to host a virtual address by Yamich Alcindor, PBS Newshour’s White House correspondent.

The program runs from 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Register for this event on Grand Valley State University’s website.

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives presents: “The Faces of MLK”

From Jan 18-Jan 30, visitors of the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives can view special portraits, artifacts and books of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In addition, guests can enjoy a video of Mae Black, a local Michigan quilter who details her trip to the March on Washington. Learn more on the GRAAM’s website.

Holland Museum of Art, “How Would You Change the World?” MLK Day Exhibit

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., learn about the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr by exploring virtual resources, in-person activities, and MLK activity kits at the Holland Museum of Art. View more information on the Museum’s website

“Now is the time”, MLK Celebration Week at Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College invites the West Michigan community to participate in, “Now is the time”, a 5-day event remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy community stories, virtual food drives, and trivia game nights from Jan 18-22. View the full schedule of events on Lake Michigan College’s website.

Yamiche Alcindor: “The Legacy of MLK: Purpose, Truth and Justice”

Davenport University, Grand Valley State University and Grand Rapids Community College are teaming up to host a virtual address by Yamich Alcindor, PBS Newshour’s White House correspondent.

The program runs from 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to attend.

Register for this event on Grand Valley State University’s website.

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives presents: “The Faces of MLK”

From Jan 18-Jan 30, visitors of the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives can view special portraits, artifacts and books of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In addition, guests can enjoy a video of Mae Black, a local Michigan quilter who details her trip to the March on Washington. Learn more on the GRAAM’s website.