Celebrate International Beer Day by visiting these West Michigan breweries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! Friday, August 7, 2020, is International Beer Day and there’s no better place to raise your glasses than in West Michigan! Whether you’re a lager lover or would much rather sip on some Pale Ale, there’s plenty of local breweries to visit all across the state!

Here’s a list of breweries to add to your go-to list. Always remember to drink responsibly and never get behind the wheel when under the influence. Cheers!

Please note: Store hours and services may be impacted by COVID-19. We recommend calling breweries locations for any questions or concerns.

GRAND RAPIDS

Atwater Brewery

201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 649-3020

Hopcat

25 Ionia Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 451-4677

Open for dine-in, curbside takeout and delivery

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW STE 155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 805-5755

Food, Beer, and Merch available to go and curbside pickup available

Greyline Brewing Co

1727 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Order 24/7 for contactless curbside pickup 7 days a week!

B.O.B’s Brewery

20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

(616) 356-2000

Holland

New Holland Brewing Co.

66 E 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423

(616) 355-6422

Dine-in and curbside pickup available

Brewery 4 Two 4

321 Douglas Ave #120, Holland, MI 49424

(616) 377-7773

Online ordering with curbside pickup only

Big Lake Brewing

13 W 7th St, Holland, MI 49423

(616) 345-5642

Our Brewing Co.

76 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

(616) 994-8417

Kalamazoo

Arcadia Brewing Company

701 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

(269) 276-0458

Brite Eyes Brewing Co.

1156 S Burdick St A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

(269) 220-5001

Texas Corners Brewing Co.

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

(269) 870-7724

Wax Wings Brewing Co.

3480 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

(269) 459-9494

Available for curbside pickup only

Lansing

Hopcat

300 Grove St, East Lansing, MI 48823

(517) 816-4300

Open for dine-in, takeout, no-contact

Lansing Brewing Company

518 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912

(517) 371-2600

Sleepwalker

1101 S Washington Ave, Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 918-4046

Order for pickup

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery

4906 W Mt Hope Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917

(517) 708-7350

Battle Creek

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017

(269) 965-7206

Cricket Club

36 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Takeout Only

(269) 963-2725

McGonigle’s Pub & Grill

915 E Emmett St, Battle Creek, MI 49014

269) 660-1288