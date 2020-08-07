Celebrate International Beer Day by visiting these West Michigan breweries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! Friday, August 7, 2020, is International Beer Day and there’s no better place to raise your glasses than in West Michigan! Whether you’re a lager lover or would much rather sip on some Pale Ale, there’s plenty of local breweries to visit all across the state!
Here’s a list of breweries to add to your go-to list. Always remember to drink responsibly and never get behind the wheel when under the influence. Cheers!
Please note: Store hours and services may be impacted by COVID-19. We recommend calling breweries locations for any questions or concerns.
GRAND RAPIDS
201 Michigan St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
25 Ionia Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Open for dine-in, curbside takeout and delivery
820 Monroe Ave NW STE 155, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Food, Beer, and Merch available to go and curbside pickup available
1727 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Order 24/7 for contactless curbside pickup 7 days a week!
20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 356-2000
Holland
66 E 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Dine-in and curbside pickup available
321 Douglas Ave #120, Holland, MI 49424
Online ordering with curbside pickup only
13 W 7th St, Holland, MI 49423
Our Brewing Co.
76 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Kalamazoo
701 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
1156 S Burdick St A, Kalamazoo, MI 49001
6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
3480 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Available for curbside pickup only
Lansing
300 Grove St, East Lansing, MI 48823
Open for dine-in, takeout, no-contact
518 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI 48912
1101 S Washington Ave, Lansing, MI 48910
Order for pickup
4906 W Mt Hope Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 708-7350
Battle Creek
38 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
Cricket Club
36 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49017
Takeout Only
915 E Emmett St, Battle Creek, MI 49014