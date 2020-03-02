Celebrate Black History all year long with these events across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- February may have ended marking the end of Black history month, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate African American history and culture all year long!

From local events, art exhibits, restaurants, and more- there is something for everyone to enjoy across Michigan!

Grand Rapids

Created by artist, Brian Washington, “The Continual Struggle” exhibit depicts the pain, sacrifice, and emotion of those who fought for freedom and equal rights during the civil rights movement.

Enjoy 23 works of art until May 10, 2020 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

A Beautiful Struggle: Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts

Enjoy a contemporary art exhibit that explores Black feminism from Feb. 21-Jun.14, 2020

African American Male Achievement Conference, GRCC Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse

The African American Male Achievement Conference serves to bring African American male high school students across Kent County together to be reminded of their excellence.

The Urban League of West Michigan, City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids Public Schools, and Grand Valley State Universities are seeking volunteers to participate at this 5th annual conference on March 4, 2020 from 9:30am-3:30pm

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives

Take a free interactive tour of Black history in Downtown Grand Rapids. The Black history tour is ongoing and is a great way to learn about historical moments of the African American experience!

African American owned restaurants in Grand Rapids

Prepare to indulge in some delicious meals! Below are wonderful resturants and businesses to visit around town!

(List by ExperienceGR)

Holland

All That Jazz – A Historic Idlewild Experience!

Learn about the history of notable Black entertainers and performers at the “All That Jazz” event hosted by the First United Methodist Church. Enjoy live Jazz performances and delicious food from various cultures on March 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm-8:30 pm.

The event is free to the public with registration and bringing a nonperishable item for donation is encouraged!

Kruizenga Art Museum, 271 Columbia Ave, Holland, MI

“Resilience, Resistance and Revival in 20th-century Yoruba Art” exhibit

From Jan.17-May 16, 2020 enjoy artwork from African American artists’, “Resilience, Resistance and Revival in 20th-Century Yoruba Art,” exhibition. This display highlights the survival and evolution of Yoruba art and culture in Nigeria.

View artwork from various African American artists and 20 works from the museum’s collection of African American art up until April 25, 2020.

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Library

Expand your knowledge of African American History by viewing the Kalamazoo Public Library’s “Black History” archives.

“Cookies 5 Star Grill“

Between soul food and American food, Cookies 5 Star Grill has it all! Enjoy burgers, fries, chicken and waffles, cornbread, red beans and rice, and so much more!

Lansing

Juneteenth is a holiday marking the end of slavery in America. Celebrate this historical triumph with live music, parades, and activities between June 13th-June 20, 2020!

For 5 years, The African American Parade has become part of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration!

Celebrate African American culture by participating in the annual parade on Saturday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Organizations seeking to participate in the parade will have to submit an entry by May 31, 2020! The cost of regular entry is $35 and float entries are $50.

Muskegon

James Jackson Museum of African American History

Learn about the contributions of African Americans throughout history by gaining additional knowledge of African origins from past, present, and future generations.

Battle Creek

Post Franklin Black History Month Celebration

Join the Franklin School in celebrating Black History on March 5, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 pm by viewing grade level presentations as well as listening to musical selections by the Post Franklin Chorus.

