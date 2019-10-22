Celebrate a Spooktacular Halloween at BIGGBY COFFEE

Grand Rapids, Mich.–The leaves are falling, the air is cooling, and the Halloween spirit is in the air. BIGGBY® COFFEE has you covered this Halloween season! There’s no better way to celebrate this spooky day than with a Halloween-themed BIGGBY® beverage. And—yes—there’s something for those cute little trick-or-treaters in your life too!

Through Halloween, Thursday, October 31, BIGGBY coffee is offering three Spooktacular beverages. If you’re looking for a latte to keep you perked up, why not bring out your inner werewolf with a Black Forest Latte? This latte contains caramel, dark chocolate, and blackberry to give a hauntingly delicious flavor! Available hot, iced, or frozen, the Black Forest Latte will keep you satisfied as you stroll the streets with your trick-or-treaters.

Not ready for a hot beverage? Sink your teeth into the Vampire Creme Freeze! This tantalizing frozen drink contains a strawberry and white chocolate flavor. Spike it with a little Zip to add some caffeinate to get you through the night. Pair it with a vampire costume and you’ll really look the part!

Last but not least is the Midnight Hot Chocolate. Made with BIGGBY® COFFEE’s famous dark chocolate, this creamy treat is something worth staying out late for! Try the Midnight Hot Chocolate hot, iced, or frozen!

To make the spooky night even sweeter, any children that visit participating BIGGBY® COFFEE locations in their Halloween costume will receive a free kids drink!

Celebrate Halloween with BIGGBY® COFFEE this year and try one of their Spooktacular Halloween flavors! Tag BIGGBY® COFFEE this Halloween with #Spooktacular #Halloween and #BIGGBYCOFFEE.