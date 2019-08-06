CareLinc Medical Equipment: linking community through giving back

CareLinc specializes in medical equipment sales and rentals along with equipment repair for people of all ages and sizes. They are billing specialists and work directly with insurances to try and get prescribed medical equipment as a paid benefit.

Through years of growth and development, CareLinc has added vital services and dedicated support teams to help customers to the best of their ability. Staffing registered respiratory therapists in the clinical department allows CareLinc to offer one-on-one clinical care and respiratory services to the youngest and most delicate of patients. Their Hospice team, Long Term Care (Nursing Home) team, the PAP team, and the Power Mobility and Home Accessibility department each devote themselves to assisting specific types of customers for CareLinc. These employees are experts in their specialties and we’re able to offer individual, functional and focused attention to these types of customers and the products they use most often.

CareLinc has philanthropy instilled within their genetics from the first day they became a company.

CareLinc has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last three years.

Some organizations CareLinc has contributed to include:

Susan Mast ALS Foundation

Grand Rapids Breathers’ Club

Alternatives in Motion

Saint Mary’s Foundation

Pilgrim Manor

Hospice of Michigan

Mary Free Bed

Moriah Ministries

Holland Home Foundation

Exalta Health

Hospice of Holland

Metro Health Hospital Foundation

Van Andel Institute

Kids’ Food Basket

Railside Living Center

Harbour Hospice… And many more

