Careerline Tech offers unique opportunities for students

Parents and students have the opportunity on Tuesday, February 2 to learn more about the Careerline Tech Center. Students in grades eight through eleven, and their parents, can be part of a Virtual Open House from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. CTC is available to students in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. During the open house, students and parents will be able to virtually tour 28 career programs and speak with instructors via Zoom.

“We are excited to provide this unique opportunity to showcase CTC’s teachers and programs,” Dave Searles, director for Careerline Tech Center, said. “This virtual option will give the community an inside look at our facilities, allow them to speak with teachers and learn about the variety of educational opportunities, and help potential students and their parents gain a deeper understanding of career and technical education.”

Students and parents will be able to virtually tour the building, see classrooms, read about the program, and watch videos that give them a look into each program to discover which one is the best fit for them. In each video, instructors and current students speak about the program, look at day-to-day program activities in the hands-on learning lab, and let students and parents see what they can expect from a Tech Center program.

To join the virtual Open House on Tuesday, February 2 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM and to enroll at any time visit www.careerlinetech.org. All are welcome to preview the program videos on YouTube at http://bit.ly/TechCenterVideos

Visit www.careerlinetech.org or call 616-738-8950 for more information about the Open House event.