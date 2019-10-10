Calling all foodies: 4 fall recipes to try at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s that time of year when the air is crisp, leaves crunch underfoot, and cool temperatures hasten comfy sweaters.

It’s fascinating how when we listen to what our body’s crave, we often start to notice similar patterns throughout the year. In warmer months our cravings are for meals with light foods, plenty of fruits, and fresh salads, while the cooler months bring cravings for meals full of hearty vegetables, a variety of soups, and seeded breads.

While summer offers sunny days and flavorful berries, Fall ushers in savory and hearty foods. What’s on our list of must-try meals this Fall? Plenty of homemade soups, fresh breads, and even some Fall-based desserts!

Here are some of our favorite dishes for the Fall.

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup, nothing tastes more like fall than a delicious soup or stew. So what better dish is there than some hearty Butternut Squash Soup? This dish is perfect to make for busy days and is even vegetarian. So on those cool days pressed for time, you can get a delicious dinner for your entire family out on the table in under thirty minutes!

Pot Roast

Pot Roast is another perfect dish for when you’re pressed for time. All you need is a little prep time, but then let it sit in the oven or crock pot for a few hours and dinner is served! This is the classic Sunday afternoon meal to have with friends and family. Who doesn’t love coming in from a brisk walk to sitting down with their favorite people at the dinner table?

Sourdough Bread

Bread is another favorite Fall food. What pairs better with soup than a soft slice of sourdough bread? Although there is a little bit of wait time in allowing the yeast to work in the dough, there is actually very little work in making sourdough bread. To save on time, either make your dough before bed and let it rise overnight, or right before work and let it rise throughout the day. After it rises, you only have some final touches and then let it bake. The bread making process can be daunting to look at for beginners, so reading the full recipe beforehand is always very helpful. If bread making isn’t up your alley, there are plenty of local bakers that make fresh breads daily.

Healthy Pumpkin Chocolate Muffins

Finally, it wouldn’t truly be Fall without pumpkin or apple desserts! This time of year can be especially difficult for those with sweet-tooths hoping to stay mindful in their eating. Sometimes indulging in a healthier version of a sweet in the house helps keep those cravings manageable over the long run. Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are a classic Fall treat. Try one of these healthier recipes of this favorite dessert, made with greek yogurt, minimal sugar, and whole wheat flour.

So where do we find our favorite ingredients? Right here in Grand Rapids! We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite places to get fresh, local foods. Check it out!