Bored indoors? These 16 simple activities are more exciting than you think

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The past 10 months of our lives have been a unique experience. It’s been a time of change and transition that many of us have yet to adjust to. And with the start of a New Year, it’s normal to find ourselves searching for fun ways to switch up our daily routines! Now is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby, binge watch a new TV show and explore all that West Michigan has to offer this time of year, even during an ongoing pandemic.

Check out these 16 fun and simple ways to beat boredom today!

Take a trip Downtown

Winter is a special time of year in West Michigan! While it may seem like there’s not much to do, the opportunities to explore are still available. If you live in the Grand Rapids area, take a trip Downtown. Right now you can enjoy the 2021 World of Winter Festival for free.

Host a watch party

Not much of an outdoor person? Why not settle in at home, cozy up on the couch and tune in to your favorite ABC shows? Throughout January and February, you can enjoy new season premieres and showings of these unscripted series.

Phone up a friend

We may not be able to gather around our loved ones and friends as often as we’d wish, but we can always opt for the safest way to connect—through a standard phone call or virtual meetup! If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we shouldn’t take the ability to connect with those we love for granted. Take some time to check up on an old friend, coworker or family member. There’s someone in your life who would love to hear from you!

Support a local restaurant

Many local restaurants all over West Michigan have been hit hard throughout the pandemic. Although indoor dining restrictions are still in place, you can still support local business owners by dining outdoors, purchasing gift cards for future restaurant visits or by ordering takeout!

Take a virtual tour

Is there one place that you’d love to visit, but isn’t open for in-person gatherings? Check out your favorite local business or organization’s website for opportunities to explore virtually.

Try a new recipe

Looking to save money this year? Is it your goal to eat healthier in 2021? Have more time on your hands to try something new? Now is the perfect time to put your pots and pans to use by whipping up some new recipes! If you’re in need of some food-spiration, then check out these simple recipes to recreate.

Create a vision board

The phrase, “New year, new goals” has become a familiar mantra in many of our lives, and some of us have used this quote to kick off 2021! Did you know that by the end of February, almost 80% of all resolutions set for the year begin to fail? Yikes! If you’re finally looking to crush the your ongoing , then create a vision board! Being able to visualize your goals every day can be the positive reminder you need to continuously work towards them!

Treat yourself to a self care day

With all that’s going on in our world, it’s easy to put the needs of others first. Maybe you’re a parent taking care of your family, a caretaker looking after a loved one, a frontline worker, or a business owner leading your team through these difficult times. No matter what role you have, don’t forget to prioritize your needs. Sometimes doing your best starts with feeling your best, which can be accomplished by having a self-care day.

Hit the slopes

Take advantage of West Michigan’s beautiful winter weather by grabbing a few friends, some skis or a snowboard and taking a trip to the slopes! There are tons of ski hills to visit this time of year.

Go ice skating

Rosa Parks Circle is the perfect place to enjoy winter in West Michigan. If you’re looking for a fun and budget-friendly activity to enjoy, then opt for a day of ice-skating.

Listen to a podcast

Over recent years, podcasts have become wonderful tools for receiving news updates, entertainment, motivation and much more. If you have yet to experience the power of a good podcast, then now’s the time to start listening!

Curate a music playlist

There’s no telling when we’ll be able to get dressed up again and head out for a concert. To fill the void of not being able to watch our favorite artists perform, we can settle for a night of music in our living rooms! Curate a playlist of your favorite songs, turn up the volume on your Bluetooth speakers or TV’s and dance the night away right at home.

Host a virtual trivia or board game night

Game nights have taken a drastic turn over the past 10 months. Instead of gathering at a friend or family member’s house to host a trivia or board game night, hop on Zoom or Skype to unleash your competitiveness both safely and at a distance.

Visit a museum

Although several local museums are open for virtual visits only, there are others that are remaining open to the general public. Check their specific websites to view prices, restrictions and ticket availability.

Pay kindness forward

Kindness is free, limitless and something our world can use more of! While this time of year can be exciting, it can also bring out those winter blues. Spreading positivity and extending a helping hand to others can make a big difference in our community.

Launch a small business

Pivoting during the pandemic may seem like a daunting task, but it isn’t impossible. Our empowerment expert has great tips for creating business opportunities!