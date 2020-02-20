Boost your spirits with a taste of Michigan distilleries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We all know that Michigan is an amazing place that has so much to offer! The area is filled with great scenery, fabulous restaurants, and even accomplished craft distilleries!

With new distilleries popping up across the state, getting your hands on the best whiskey, vodka, gin and more, has never been easier or tastier!

credit: gettyimages

Home to over 25 breweries, distilleries, and wineries, Greater Lansing is the perfect place to start! For the area’s available tours, tastings, and cocktail classes, check out Makers and Shakers Trail!

Love supporting locally sourced items?

Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks is the place for you! Their spirits are handcrafted using local organic grains and unfiltered/untreated water from an underground aquifer.

For happy hour cocktails and late night drinks, stop into the New Holland Spirits tasting room in downtown Saugatuck. Try their award-winning spirits with cocktails or tasting flights!

Hungry too?

The Coppercraft Distillery in Holland offers local hand crafted cocktails and a lengthy menu to make the most of your visit! When visiting other breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries, make sure to grab a handcrafted passport and collect stamps at each stop! Collect 10 or more and receive a custom “Made in Holland” bar blade. Grab your passport from the Holland Visitors Bureau office at 78 East 8th St. in downtown Holland!

Nearby Grand Rapids is also home to many different distilleries! Long Road Distillers has amazing cocktails, small bites, and bottles to-go. Check out their additional location, the Boyne Tasting room, for a special explanation of the delicious spirits.

Also located right in Grand Rapids is Eastern Kille. In their tasting room try their revolving cocktails and authentic spirits, from whiskey and gin to coffee liqueur!

credit: gettyimages

Traverse City is known for their wine, but have you tried their distilled spirits?

The northern climate supports local fruits, wheat, corn, and barley, giving Traverse City the perfect combination for wine and spirits! Traverse city offers a wide range of locally made options from light fruit brandies, vodkas, whiskeys, and gins.

Stop by the speak-easy style Stillhouse Cocktail Bar to sample their whiskey crafted by Traverse City Whiskey Co. To learn about their distilled recipe, which has existed for three generations, take a tour of their production facility!

For a taste of vodka, whiskey, gin, and rum in a 1100 liter Holstein twin column copper reflux pot, check out Grand Traverse Distillery , also known as the oldest award-winning “Grain to Bottle” distillery in Michigan.

Northern Michigan has even more to offer!

Check out the tasting rooms in Mackinaw City and Kalamazoo or distillery tours and cocktails! Or stop into the Northern Latitudes Distillery in Lake Leelanau any day of the week for a free tasting of their Ice Dunes Vodka or Limoncello di Leelanau.

Visiting Shanty Creek Resort for some winter fun? Make the most of your visit and pop into Bellaire’s Short’s Brewing Company or Mammoth Distilling Tasting Room.

And if you happen to travel near Thompsonville, make sure to explore the Iron Fish Distillery tasting room to sample the first farm distilled whiskeys: Rye Whiskey and Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

No matter the area, Michigan distilleries has something in store for you!

Learn more about Michigan spirits and distilleries at the Michigan Craft Distillers Association.